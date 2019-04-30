COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Colchester police are actively searching for a missing man.
Police posted on social media that they are searching for Paul Sergiacomi who was last seen on Monday morning.
His wife last reported seeing him around 7:30 a.m. at the Stop & Shop in East Lyme.
According to police, Sergiacomi was last seen driving a black 2004 Mercury Mountaineer with CT license plate AB90857.
Sergiacomi is believed to have mental health issues and is possibly suicidal, according to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Colchester police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.