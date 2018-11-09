WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) -- Police are searching for a missing man in Woodbridge.
On Friday afternoon, investigators had centered their search near the intersection of Pease Road and Shady Lane.
Several police vehicles were in that area Friday afternoon.
Police said they’re looking for 32-year-old Marvin Giron.
He’s described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a khaki hat, blue sweatshirt, and khaki pants.
Earlier in the day police were using a helicopter in the search but it was grounded due to weather.
Anyone with information should contact police.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.