WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a mother and her missing children in Waterbury.
According to police, officers took a missing person's complaint early Tuesday morning. A family member reported Corin Carter, 27 missing. Police said family had not seen or heard from Carter since March 4 around 9:30 p.m.
Police said Carter is with her children, 7-year-old Amyrah Carter and 1-year-old Xion Easley.
Corin Carter is believed to be driving a silver, 2006 infinity G35 bearing CT registration AH07098.
Corin Carter was described as a 5'3" medium skinned black female with black hair, brown eyes, and no distinguishable scars, marks or tattoos.
Corin normally wears all white clothing.
Amyrah Carter was described as average height for a 7-year-old, slim build, light skinned black female child, brown eyes, brown curly hair, and she was last seen wearing a green coat, blue jeans, and pink/black Jordan sneakers.
Xion was described as a light skinned black male baby, brown eyes, brown curly hair, and he was last seen wearing grey Mickey Mouse sweatpants, red and black Northface jacket, and that if they are on foot he would likely be in a red stroller.
Silver Alerts have been issued for all three individuals.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Waterbury police at 860-685-8190.
