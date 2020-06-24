NORWICH (WFSB) - Police have issued a silver alert for a missing Norwich man Wednesday.
According to police, 19-year-old Patrick Swinyer was last seen June 23.
Police said Swinyer is a white male, about 5'8" and weighs 155 pounds He has blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Norwich Police at 860-886-5561
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.