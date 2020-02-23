STERLING, CT (WFSB) - State police are seeking the public's help in the search for a woman from Sterling who was last seen on Thursday.
Police say Karen Gadue was last seen on February 20 when she left her residence in the morning.
Officials say she is believed to be driving a grey Subaru Crosstrek with Connecticut license plate 467WGO.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call State Police Troop D at 860-779-4900.
