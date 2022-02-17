NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to search for a missing Yale University employee.
School officials say Anton Sovetov, 44, of New Haven works at Yale's office of public affairs and communications (OPAC) and last spoke with colleagues on February 4.
Sovetov is about 6'2" and weighs roughly 200 pounds. He also has a beard and short brown hair.
“Mr. Sovetov is a beloved member of Yale’s staff. News of his being missing is hard not only on his OPAC colleagues, but also on other members of the Yale community. Yale encourages those most acutely affected to make use of the support services available to the university community," Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins said.
Sovetov was enrolled at the Yale School of Art and graduated in 2016. He became a part of the university staff in 2017.
Yale and New Haven Police continue to follow up on leads.
Anyone with any information leading to Sovetov's whereabouts is asked to contact Yale Police at 203-432-4400 or New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.
