MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police a searching for a person who intentionally hit a student driver and fled the scene.
On November 9 around 3 p.m. the hit and run occurred on W. Silver Street at the intersection of Main St. Ext.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a gray four-door Toyota with partial license plate AR2.
Police said the driver was yelled and using profanities towards a student driver in another vehicle, which was clearly labeled as a student driver’s car. That’s when the suspect intentionally struck the student driver’s vehicle.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, who had a white passenger in her 30s.
There is suspected damage to the right front of the car.
Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown Police at 860-638-4000.
