Ring video in Waterbury shows the moments before an 11-month-old pitbull is taken from its owner.

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are searching for the person accused of stealing a Waterbury woman's pitbull.

Police said the 11-month-old pitbull, named Sky, was taken on Monday.

Waterbury Pitbull

Investigators are looking for an 11-month-old pitbull that was stolen from a Waterbury woman Monday.

A Honda Pilot, possibly burgundy colored, may have been involved in the theft.

According to Sky's owner, Kaylianny, Sky is going to turn one this Friday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterbury Police at 203-574-6921.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.