WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are searching for the person accused of stealing a Waterbury woman's pitbull.
Police said the 11-month-old pitbull, named Sky, was taken on Monday.
A Honda Pilot, possibly burgundy colored, may have been involved in the theft.
According to Sky's owner, Kaylianny, Sky is going to turn one this Friday.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterbury Police at 203-574-6921.
