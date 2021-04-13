ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Rocky Hill police are searching for a person who allegedly robbed a gas station attendant at gunpoint on Monday night.
Police said they were dispatched to the Citgo Gas Station on Main Street for a complaint of an armed robbery.
When they arrived, the attendant told police a man robbed the gas station and fled on foot toward Forest Street.
The suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 5’5” tall, wearing a black mask, black baseball camp, and dark clothing.
He brandished a black firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-258-2043.
