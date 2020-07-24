NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Norwich police have identified the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man on Tuesday.
Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to Lake Street for a shooting.
According to police, 39-year-old Anthony Williams was shot. He was brought to the hospital where he later died.
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in Norwich
Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Phillip C. Wise.
Norwich police have an arrest warrant for Wise, charging him with murder.
Wise is a resident of Norwich, but has connections to New Jersey and surrounding states. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone who knows of Wise’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561.
