HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of starting a large fire in January.
On January 28, crews responded to a large fire that started at a building behind the Central Auto & Transport Business on Maxim Road.
Police believe the fire started when Jimmy Diaz used illegal fireworks. Police are now looking to locate Diaz.
The fire spread from the business to several full oil tanks on the property and became a 2-alarm fire.
Flames erupt at business in Hartford, impact Brainard airport, MDC
Roughly 60 to 70 firefighters responded.
The large fire also shut down Brainard Airport temporarily due to the smoke hindering aircrafts from leaving the airport.
The cleanup and damage from the fire cost over $1.5 million.
Hartford police said Diaz has fled to Florida, but may be back in Connecticut.
Anyone who knows Diaz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Hartford police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.