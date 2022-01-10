ORANGE, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in Orange Monday morning.
Police say the robbery happened around 9:25 a.m. at Connex Credit Union.
The man threatened the bank tellers with a semi-automatic pistol, police said.
“After the robbery, the suspect walked away through an adjacent business toward an access road,” the Orange Police Department said.
Police say the male suspect is white, 35 to 40 years old, and about 250 pounds.
“He was wearing an olive-colored jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, forest-style camouflage hat, and camouflage pants,” Orange police said.
The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Harry Burke at 203-891-2130 EXT. 8216.
