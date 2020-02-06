EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect accused of an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree on Thursday.
Officers responded to the Dollar Tree on School Street in East Hartford just after noon for the report of a robbery with a handgun.
Surveillance showed an older black man wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, dark colored pants and black and white sneakers point a handgun at the cashier.
The cashier handed cash from the register.
Police are actively searching for the suspect.
Anyone with information is being urged to call East Hartford Police.
