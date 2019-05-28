REDDING, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a car in Redding.
Redding police posted on Facebook that the break-in occurred on May 25 at approximately 4:30 p.m.
The car was parked along the access trail to the reservoir located on Newtown Turnpike near Glen Road.
The suspect smashed out the rear driver’s side window and took a bag from the backseat.
Police said the owner of the car had an interior camera running, which was able to provide footage of the entire incident showing the suspect.
A similar incident took place a few miles into Easton along Route 58 around the same time.
If anyone recognizes this man, they are asked to contact Redding police, and calls can be confidential.
