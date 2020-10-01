MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Authorities in Manchester say a suspect is still at large after a stabbing that left one person with serious injuries.
According to Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea, officers responded to the Manchester Inn and Suites on Taylor Street around 9:40 Wednesday night for a report of a stabbing.
Arriving officers located a 38-year-old male on the property suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Medical aid was administered immediately to the victim and he was subsequently transported to Hartford Hospital, where he remains in serious condition.
Lt. Shea stated that the suspect, believed to be 32-year-old Lindsay Penev of Manchester, had fled prior to when officers arrived on scene.
The weapon used in the incident was recovered.
Anyone with any information Penev's whereabouts or that may have information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Manchester Police at 860-645-5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.