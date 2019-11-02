NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police say they're still searching for a person who barricaded themselves inside a home Friday evening.
Police said a “violent suspect” was barricaded in a home on Concord Street.
However, when police were able to get into the house, the suspect was gone.
The area of Burr Street, Concord Street, Elmer Street, and Townsend Avenue were all blocked off because of it.
Police said it started when they received a call around 4 p.m. about a domestic incident at a home on Concord Street.
During the 911 call, the victim was able to escape, according to police.
An assault took place prior to the victim escaping from the home, but the victim was able to run away without suffering serious injuries.
Residents in the area were asked to stay in their homes at the time.
The SWAT team as well as the hostage negotiation team were also called to the scene.
As of Saturday afternoon, police said the suspect was still at large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.