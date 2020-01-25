LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Ledyard are searching for a suspect who may be armed Saturday night.
Officials say Ledyard and Mashantucket Tribal Police are searching in the area of Shewville Road and Coachman Pike.
Police describe the suspect as a black male with short hair and a red striped shirt.
Police say the suspect was involved in an assault in another jurisdiction.
If you live in the area, police are asking you to remain indoors.
The search comes after a reported shooting in Westerly, Rhode Island. Police sources told Eyewitness News the suspect's vehicle was found at the Mashantucket Reservation.
