NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A Naugatuck little league is out of hundreds of dollars after being burglarized.
Police are searching for two men who robbed the Peter J. Foley Little League clubhouse earlier this month.
Staff told Channel 3 the suspects broke in through a window then proceeded to steal hundreds of dollars in merchandise. But they say the entire burglary was caught on several cameras.
James Saunders says his grandson is thrilled to be back on the field for a season that was almost canceled, playing for a team that is at the center of the community.
He was shocked to learn two men broke into the clubhouse.
“I think that’s terrible. This is a great thing for the kids. Why would anyone violate anything in this place,” Saunders said.
Cameras inside the clubhouse caught images of the suspects on July 13. Police said the men broke in around 11:30 that evening.
Staff says the pair stole money and hundreds of dollars in goods.
“Every dollar hurts that we lose, so for someone to break in, and take money and food, that hurts the league a lot,” said Vijay Chirkout.
The league runs on volunteers and donations.
President Rob Didado said they now have to recoup the merchandise, along with doing repairs and fixing the register.
This, during a season when they’re already spending more because of COVID.
“Everything we do here at Peter J. Foley is for the kids and for the community. We don’t have a lot of money,” Didado said.
Didado expects to recover but is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspects.
“If these young men had come here and asked for good and asked for money because they were in that big a need of it, we would’ve given it to them,” Didado said.
If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Naugatuck Police at 203-720-2582.
