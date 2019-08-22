WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Waterford are looking for suspects involved in vandalizing the high school’s senior class rock.
On August 15, police said three suspects vandalized the rock by splattering green and orange paint on the rock.
The rock, painted by the most recent graduating class, was ruined.
Police said the suspect entered the property of the school through a path on Route 1 and exited the property by running through a path that leads out to Route 156 across from town hall.
The three suspects were wearing backpacks and possibly hooded sweatshirts.
Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact police at 860-499-4321.
