NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - North Haven Police are searching for suspects after a vehicle was stolen on December 5.
Police say a resident of Fallon Drive reported her vehicle was stolen from her driveway. The spare keys were in the car and the doors were unlocked.
According to police the vehicle was found on Forbes Avenue in New Haven.
Anyone who can identify the suspects in the video is asked to call North Haven Police at 203-239-5321.
On 12/5 a Fallon Dr resident reported her vehicle was stolen from her driveway. The doors were unlocked and the spare keys were inside of the vehicle. The was found on Forbes Ave in NH. Anyone who can identify the suspects in the video is asked to contact NoHPD at 203-239-5321. pic.twitter.com/0TPBDxh67u— North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) December 11, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.