WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after child and a man were found shot Thursday night.
According to police, a 10 year-old and a 20 year-old man were shot in the area of Congress Street.
When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in the street, but could not find any victims.
They later learned that the man and the child went to a nearby hospital.
The man had a gunshot wound to his leg, and the child had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his rib area.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This incident is actively being investigated by Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6911 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
