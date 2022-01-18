SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Southington police are searching for suspects involved in a purse snatching Sunday afternoon.
Police say the incident happened around 2 p.m. at the Bed Bath and Beyond on Queen Street.
A dark BMW SUV with multiple males inside wearing ski masks pulled up to the front of the store, police said.
Police report that one male snatched a woman’s purse off her shoulder while she was walking near the sidewalk.
“The victim was pushed to the ground as she attempted to retain her purse, sustaining injury to her leg, back and buttocks,” Southington police said.
The male then got into the vehicle before fleeing towards Queen Street.
Police say officers then saw the vehicle traveling towards Waterbury on I-84 west at a high rate of speed.
"Both Waterbury PD and CSP were contacted for assistance, while officers continued their investigation," Southington police said.
The vehicle, a black 2008 BMW X5 with New York plates, was confirmed stolen out of Torrington on January 15.
Police say the vehicle was later involved in a robbery in Waterbury before crashing.
“Two masked occupants were able to flee the vehicle on foot,” police said.
The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer LoCastro at 860-378-1600 Extension 2451 or the Southington Auto Theft Task Force at 860-378-1600 Extension 1619 or by emailing autotheft@southingtonpolice.org.
