STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Stamford are trying to track down a 17-year-old and her 18-month-old daughter who haven't been seen since Tuesday.
According to police, Luisa Lily Soto left her home on Tuesday with her daughter Nancy Garcia, but they haven’t been heard from since.
Luisa also has not shown up for school at Westhill High School.
Police said she does not have a car, nor is she employed.
She is described as being about 6 feet tall, with a tattoo on her left arm. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt and blue pants, with flower-designed Van sneakers.
Anyone with information should contact Stamford police at (203) 977-4639.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.