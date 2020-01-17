BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating an armed robbery outside of a home during the early morning hours on Friday.
The victim was allegedly parked in his driveway shortly after 1 a.m. when two suspects driving a grey sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, parked in the driveway behind him.
Both suspects approached the car and were holding handguns.
The victim’s wallet was stolen, but he was not injured.
The suspects are described as young, black males. One was wearing a grey hat, black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tan work boots. The second suspect wore grey sweatshirt and sweatpants. Both covered their faces with bandanas.
The victim’s Ring surveillance camera caught the incident on camera.
Police did not release the street where the incident occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.