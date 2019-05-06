WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police in West Haven are looking to track down the vandals who damaged fields over the weekend.
According to police, someone drove around the Alma Pagels School on Benham Hill Road, causing damage to the fields.
The damage was reported early Sunday morning.
Police said they have surveillance video that may help them track down the driver.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-937-3900.
