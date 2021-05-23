ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A Rocky Hill officer is okay after a vehicle smacked into their cruiser Sunday.
Rocky Hill Police Sgt. Steve Morgan said officers were initially notified of a domestic-related incident that occurred at the On the Border restaurant.
Police identified the person involved in the incident and pulled their vehicle over on Waterchase Drive a short time later.
At some point during the traffic stop, the driver reversed the vehicle into the officer's cruiser before taking off.
Thankfully, the officer was not injured in the collision.
Sgt. Morgan says that the collision caused the cruiser's front bumper to be pushed in.
Authorities are still searching for the vehicle and party in question.
