WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – Willimantic police are looking for a teen who has been missing since Saturday.
Hubi Lorenzo Trujillo-Perez, 19, was last seen in Willimantic around 5 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Boston Post Road.
Trujillo-Perez has had no contact with his family or friends since he was last seen.
He is approximately 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on Trujillo-Perez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Willimantic police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.