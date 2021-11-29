LISBON, CT (WFSB) - State Police are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate various car break-ins.
The break-ins all happened around 4 p.m. on Halloween while people were attending a soccer game at the Lisbon Meadows.
Authorities say the pictured woman is accused of smashing the windows of four cars and taking off with various items, including purses and wallets.
Not too long after these items were stolen, police determined that the woman had gone to at least two banks and tried to cash forged checks using stolen IDs.
The woman in question was last seen driving a white, newer model Subaru Crosstrek with stolen Connecticut plates.
A license plate ID was not immediately available.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Trooper Sulich, assigned to the State Police barracks in Montville, at 860-848-6500, ext. 5021.
