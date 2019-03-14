HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police are looking for a woman accused of stealing more than $600 worth of items from Home Depot.
The theft happened on Tuesday at the Home Depot on Dixwell Avenue.
Police said the female suspect stole $634.42 worth of power tools.
She was then seen getting into an older model tan Mercury vehicle with dark tinted windows.
The car was being driven by a middle-aged Hispanic man who was wearing glasses.
Police said the two suspects are linked to numerous thefts from Home Depot throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 230-4030.
