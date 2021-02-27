NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police have secured an arrest warrant in the murder of Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang.
The New Haven Police Dept. secured the warrant for 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan.
The warrant comes with a $5 million bond, U.S. Marshals said Saturday morning.
Earlier this month, Pan was named a ‘person of interest’ in the shooting death of Jiang, which happened back on Feb. 6.
Jiang was found in the area of Nash and Lawrence streets in New Haven.
A few days later, the U.S. Marshals Service released a wanted poster featuring Pan, saying he was wanted for questioning.
He was believed to have fled to Georgia.
There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the location and arrest of Pan.
Before the murder, Pan is believed to have visited car dealerships in Connecticut or Massachusetts.
Law enforcement officials have said Pan should be considered armed and dangerous.
Pan’s last known address is out of Malden, MA.
Anyone with information is asked to contact U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).
