PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) - Two schools in Prospect were told to shelter in place while police searched for suspects who crashed a stolen vehicle.
Region 16 schools said the partial lockdowns were issued for Long River Middle School and Prospect Elementary School.
Shortly before 1 p.m., Channel 3 was notified that the lockdowns were lifted.
"All students in those two schools will remain inside [Thursday], except for using the tents outside for lunch period, supervised by the armed security guards," the district said.
State police said suspects crashing a stolen car in the area of Route 69 and Radio Tower Road on Thursday morning.
Five people were in the vehicle, including four men and one woman, according to Prospect police.
No one was hurt in the crash.
After it, police said Good Samaritan stopped to help any potential crash victims. The suspects, however, tried to steal her vehicle to get away. They were not successful.
Prospect police said they then fled down Radio Tower Road into nearby woods.
Troopers said they had K9s and a drone search the area.
The suspects then crossed into Bethany.
There's no word yet on if they were able to capture them.
