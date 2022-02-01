MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the arm after being robbed of his cell phone in Meriden, according to police.
Police said it happened in the area of Broad and Liberty streets just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officers responded after getting a 911 call about a man being down in the roadway.
They found the victim in the 700 block of Broad Street. He told officers that he was shot while walking to the store.
He said an unknown vehicle pulled up and a man he didn't know got out and approached him. The suspect took the victim's cell phone and shot him in the arm.
The victim was not able to provide investigators with any other details.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Meriden police.
