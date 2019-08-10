NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Britain are seeking help in identifying the suspect wanted in an armed robbery on Friday.
Officials say the robbery happened around 1:05 p.m. in the area of 242 Main Street.
A female victim told police she was walking when a male showed a handgun and demanded money. She then ran to her car to escape the suspect unharmed.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 50's or 60's wearing a black fitted hat, blue jeans and a black and white shirt. They provided a picture taken from surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call New Britain Police at 860-826-3000. Anonymous tips can be left at 860-826-3199 or http://www.newbritainpolice.org/index.php/anonymous-tip.
