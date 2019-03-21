BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police in the Bristol area are looking for a child pornography suspect.
They sent out a "wanted" poster for Anthony Tenan, 37.
Police said he's wanted on charges of first-degree possession of child pornagraphy and promoting a minor in an obscene performance.
They said the investigation began in July 2017 after a computer crimes unit learned that files of suspected child pornography were downloaded to a computer at Tenan's home in Bristol.
A search warrant execution resulted in the seizure of computers and other devices.
Forensic investigators said they found both images and videos of suspected child pornagraphy on the devices.
However, Tenan himself has yet to be found.
Police said Tenan has been approved for extradition within the continental U.S.
Anyone with information about Tenan's whereabouts is asked to contact Det. David Aresco at 203-639-6493.
