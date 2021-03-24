WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - One person was killed and another was hurt in Waterbury when a driver hit them.
According to police, it happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of 900 Meriden Rd.
They said the pedestrians were in the shoulder of the roadway at the time.
The driver was in a gold- or tan-colored vehicle, police said.
The person fled in an unknown direction.
One pedestrian suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.
The other, however, was brought to a hospital with serious injuries. That person later died.
Their identities have not been released.
Police are asking that anyone with information on the incident call the Waterbury Police Department‘s Accident Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.
