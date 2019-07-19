MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for the driver of a truck involved in a hit and run on Friday evening.
The crash occurred on East Main Street and Elm Street around 6:15 p.m.
A truck had hit a 14-year-old on a bike when the teen had entered the road.
According to police, the truck left the scene of the crash moments after it occurred.
The 14-year-old boy was treated on scene and brought to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. He was in stable condition.
The car of interest is described as a red or maroon Chevrolet Silverado 4-door crew cab pickup truck.
A white male was seen driving with a white female passenger.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.