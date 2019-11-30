WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Winchester police are searching for the driver of a red pickup track who police said allegedly struck two people on Saturday night.
Officers responded to Willow Street at about 11:15 p.m. for reports of two people who were struck by a pickup truck.
One person was taken to the hospital where he or she is in stable condition, police said. The other person was treated on scene.
Police are searching for red Ford F-series, extended cab truck, with chrome-like wheels, possibly driven by a man wearing glasses.
Police said the truck’s right front corner where headlight is located may be damaged.
Those with information are encouraged to contact Officer Luzefski of the Winchester Police Department at (860) 379-2721.
