NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for whoever was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Naugatuck.
According to Naugatuck police, the crash happened on Maple Hill Road on Thursday around 9 a.m.
While there were no serious injuries, police said whoever was in a Jeep Renegade fled the scene on foot.
They learned that the Jeep has been reported stolen out of Ansonia.
A perimeter was established and a K9 unit searched. However, no one was found.
No details about the driver, who was in a pickup truck, were released.
Anyone with information about who was behind the wheel of the Jeep is asked to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.