BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for a driver who nearly struck an officer in Bridgeport and engaged them in a pursuit.
According to Bridgeport police, they were called about a suspicious vehicle that was off of Madison Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.
When officers approached it, the driver took off and nearly hit one of them.
Police pursued the driver on to Route 8 southbound and Interstate 95 northbound, but backed off at the Stratford town line.
Stratford police reported finding the vehicle on Broadbridge Avenue near Barnum Avenue.
Bridgeport police arrived with a K9 unit to try and track down any suspects. However, they were unsuccessful.
The vehicle was brought back to Bridgeport police headquarters.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS.
