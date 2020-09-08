NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - The search is on for a driver who slammed into a number of parked vehicles in the Taftville section of Norwich overnight.
Taftville Fire Co. #2 reported that its firefighters were called to Norwich Avenue around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
It said the driver of a small blue car had been traveling at a high rate of speed south on Norwich Avenue before the person lost control of the vehicle on a corner.
Firefighters said the driver struck four parked vehicles and caused extensive damage.
The person then fled the scene by getting into a white Toyota Camry that headed north on Norwich Avenue.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Norwich police at 860-886-5561.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.