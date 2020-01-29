Big Y thefts

Police are looking for a group of people whom they said stole thousands of dollars worth of items from Big Y locations across the state.

NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A group of people are suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from grocery stores across the state.

According to North Branford police, the latest incident happened at a Big Y location in their town on Jan. 8.

They released surveillance photos from the store. See them here.

The suspects took $1,050 of miscellaneous seafood items from the store.

They said they believe the same suspects are responsible for a series of thefts at other Big Y locations across southern and central Connecticut.

Losses in other cases have totaled $8,000.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact North Branford police at 203-484-2201.

