NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A group of people are suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from grocery stores across the state.
According to North Branford police, the latest incident happened at a Big Y location in their town on Jan. 8.
They released surveillance photos from the store. See them here.
The suspects took $1,050 of miscellaneous seafood items from the store.
They said they believe the same suspects are responsible for a series of thefts incidents at other Big Y locations across southern and central Connecticut.
Losses in other cases have totaled $8,000.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact North Branford police at 203-484-2201.
