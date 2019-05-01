NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are looking for witnesses after a 9-year-old boy was hit by a bullet while sitting in a car.
Police said the child was a passenger in the car that was hit by gunfire on Tuesday night.
The boy is expected to be ok.
It happened just before 7 p.m.
Police said they responded to an alert from their Shotspotter system, which went off in the area of Foote and Ashmum streets.
They quickly learned that the victim was the 9-year-old.
He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for care. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Police said they're hoping a member of the public will come forward to help with the investigation.
It's unclear if police have any suspects in mind.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.