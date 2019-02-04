NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A home invasion suspect from Massachusetts made a stop in Connecticut with his victim, according to police.
Police said they are looking for 24-year-old Julian Field of Bedford, MA.
They said Field was reported missing, but allegedly broke into a home in Concord, MA, held a resident at knifepoint and forced him to drive to places in Western Massachusetts and New Haven, CT.
The home invasion was first reported around 3:45 a.m. on Monday. However, the incident actually took place hours earlier on Sunday, police said.
The victim reported that a man entered his house, held him at knifepoint and forced him to drive.
Field was identified as the suspect. Police said they were already looking for him in connection with an incident in Bedford, MA.
Around midnight, the victim reported that the suspect left the victim's car in New Haven and the victim drove back to his home in Concord, MA.
That's when police were called.
The victim was not hurt.
Field is believed to be either in Connecticut or the New York City area.
While the knife was recovered by police, Field could still be armed and dangerous, officers said.
Anyone with information can call Concord detectives at 978-318-3400.
