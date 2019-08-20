NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A person was shot at a home in Norwich and police are hoping some footage was captured by any nearby surveillance cameras.
Police said they received a 911 call for "shots fired" at a home on Surrey Lane around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Responding officers found a person suffering from injuries.
Firefighters who also responded treated the victim.
Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that several shots were fired at the front of the house.
They believe the address was targeted.
They said there is no current threat to any residents in the area.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Police asked that anyone with home video surveillance who lives on Surrey Lane or surrounding streets contact them at 860-886-5561, extension 3154.
They also asked people who may have heard or seen something to give them a call.
