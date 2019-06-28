STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Stratford are hoping the public can identify a person who was seen rifling through vehicles.
Friday, they released a surveillance picture of the suspect.
Police said the suspect was spotted going through vehicles in the Stonybrook area during the morning of June 21.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Todd Moore of the Stratford Police Department at 203-381-6902 or by email at tmoore1@townofstratford.com.
