Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two individuals who attempted to fraud a Bed, Bath & Beyond in Hamden on Sunday.
Store employees told police that a woman attempted purchase “high-end bedding items” with counterfeit $100 bills.
Police said she is described at a medium build woman, 5’5” wearing a blue denim shirt.
Police said a store manager said 3 hours earlier a man attempted to return “high-end bedding items” that may have been stolen from the Milford store.
Police said the man who is described as a thin man, 6’2” wearing a green jacket fled on foot when questioned by store employees.
Store management said they have noticed a “ring of employees” using counterfeit currency to purchase high quality items at local Bed Bath and Beyond stores.
Police are encouraging those with information to contact Officer Keron Bryce of the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at (203) 230-4030.
