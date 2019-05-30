NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are looking for information about a shooting that left a man seriously hurt.
The unidentified victim was described as a 28-year-old man, according to police.
They said their Shotspotter detection system and 911 calls alerted them to gunfire in the area of Osborn Avenue and Blake Street.
Both came in just before 9:15 a.m.
Police said they responded to the Beaver Hills neighborhood and found a gunshot victim.
The victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance. He was listed in critical condition.
The victim was not identified.
There's also no word on a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven detectives at 203-946-6304.
