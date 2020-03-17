Gabrielle.jpg

Gabrielle Brown

 Submitted

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Police have issued a silver alert for a 4-year-old from New London.

Gabrielle Brown was last seen with her mother and younger brother Emanuelle Brown, according to police.

They are looking to locate her at this time.

Brown was last seen was wearing a pink coat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police at 860-447-5269.

