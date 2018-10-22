SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police are looking for information following a deadly crash in Suffield Friday evening.
Police said the crash occurred around 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Boston Neck Road.
The crash was reported near the one-lane bridge that crosses over Stony Brook.
When officers arrived on the scene, a female driver and male passenger had sustained visible injuries.
The driver, identified as 21-year-old Nina Adasiewicz, of East Granby, died as the hospital.
Police are looking for anyone who was driving in or near the area of Boston Neck Road, including the intersection of Route 159 or Route 75 between the hours of 8 and 9:09 p.m. on Friday.
Suffield police are working to reconstruct the events leading up to the crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the involved car, a 2000 blue colored Honda, prior to the crash, police ask you call them at 860-668-3870.
