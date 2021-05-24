NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened over the weekend.
Police said on Saturday around 9:51 p.m., officers received a 911 call about a car accident involving a pedestrian on Grand Avenue near the intersection of Clay Street.
Officers located 66-year-old Gerardo Reboseno-Pacheco laying in the street suffering from injuries to his head and legs.
He was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police said the driver of the car fled the scene before officers arrived.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact police at 203-946-6316.
